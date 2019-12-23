Violating Move Over Law in Ill. to result in higher fines in 2020

ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Violators of the Move Over Law, or Scott’s Law, in Illinois are going to see higher fines in 2020.
Starting January 1, 2020, violators of Illinois’ Move Over (Scott’s) Law will be fined no less than $250 for a first offense and no less than $750 for any offense after that.
State police said if the violation involves property damage, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended. The suspension will last for a mandatory period anywhere between three to 12 months.
If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years, according to state police.
State Police said in 2019, 27 ISP stationary squad cars were hit by vehicles.
That number is higher than the number of all crashes involving squad cars in all of 2016, 2017 and 2018.
Scott’s Law requires drivers to change lanes when approaching stationary emergency vehicles, including highway maintenance vehicles displaying flashing lights and any stationary vehicle with their hazard lights activated.
Also, according to the law, if changing lanes would be impossible or unsafe, drivers are required to proceed with due caution, reduce the speed of the vehicle and leave a safe distance until safely passing the stationary vehicle.
