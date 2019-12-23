Very warm Christmas Eve and Christmas Day for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Monday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying sunny skies and warm temperatures for this time of the year. Temperatures will remain very mild this evening across the Heartland with readings slowly falling through the 40s. Lows by morning will be in the lower to middle 30s with patchy fog likely developing before dawn.
Tuesday will start off with patchy fog with gradually clearing skies during the late morning hours. High temperatures will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s under partly sunny skies.
The warmth looks to continue through Christmas with temperatures flirting with record highs. Towards the weekend we will see a good chance of rain followed by cooler temperatures as we head into next week.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.