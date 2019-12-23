Stolen semi crashed into home, Tenn. man arrested

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - A Martin, Tennessee man was arrested after a semi-truck was crashed into a home.
Michael R. Bowers, 30 of Dresden, Tenn. is charged with felony theft of property, felony vandalism, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, criminal tresspass and duty upon striking fixtures.
Martin Police officers responded to the 400 block of Olney Street. Saturday, Dec. 21 around 5:34 a.m.
They were told a semi-truck that had struck a home.
When they arrived, Ptl. Nick Combs learned that a semi-truck had been driven into a portion of the home and that the driver had fled the scene on foot.
According to police, there was extensive damage to the truck and residence.
They learned the truck was stolen from a lot at Turner Grain on Lindell St.
The truck belonged to Freeman Farms from Martin, Tenn.
Police said an investigation showed that the incident happened after a domestic dispute between the resident of the home and Bowers.
Bowerd was found and arrested around 5:24 p.m. on Sunday afternoon Dec. 22.
The investigation regarding this incident is ongoing.
