3 southeast Mo. medical marijuana transportation facilities certified

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Three medical marijuana transportation facilities in southeast Missouri were certified by the Department of Health and Senior Services.
Medical marijuana transportation facilities in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Poplar Bluff were approved. You can click here for a list of all the approved and denied applications.
The Department completed the process of issuing the first round of certifications. Those whose applications were approved were notified by email.
Notifications of application denial were also issued.
Transportation applications can be submitted at any time. The Department will review and approve or deny applications when received from this point forward.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.