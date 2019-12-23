Rhodes College student identified among Nashville stabbing victims

Trapeni and Beathard played high school football together at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee. A candlelight vigil was held at the school Sunday evening to honor them. Their former coach, Roc Batten, told NBC affiliate WSMV that Paul was a “sense of humor guy. Lot of fun to be around, energetic. Kind of a witty personality. It’s gonna take a long time to heal and it may never heal, but it’s a process.”