Rhodes College student identified among Nashville stabbing victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Rhodes College student is one of the victims killed in a fight outside a Nashville bar over the weekend.
Investigators confirm that 21-year-old Paul Trapeni was fatally wounded early Saturday morning, along with his friend, 22-year-old Clay Beathard. Another friend, 21-year-old Alvin Bethurum, was injured in the attack, but survived.
Trapeni was a well-liked member of the Rhodes College Class of 2020. Rhodes Student Government posted to its Facebook page: “We are heartbroken that Paul Trapeni has passed away. Paul was an integral part of student life at Rhodes and a selfless volunteer in the Memphis community.”
Trapeni and Beathard were stabbed outside The Dogwood bar in Nashville’s Midtown area. Investigators say it happened during a dispute stemming from unwanted advances made toward a woman in the bar.
Nashville Metro Police released surveillance video, saying the four people at the top of the screen are wanted for questioning. Late Sunday, one of them was identified. Police say 23-year-old Michael Mosley has "definitive information about the murders."
Trapeni and Beathard played high school football together at Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee. A candlelight vigil was held at the school Sunday evening to honor them. Their former coach, Roc Batten, told NBC affiliate WSMV that Paul was a “sense of humor guy. Lot of fun to be around, energetic. Kind of a witty personality. It’s gonna take a long time to heal and it may never heal, but it’s a process.”
Clay Beathard is the younger brother of San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. His grandfather, Bobby Beathard, is an NFL Hall of Famer who won four Super Bowls as a general manager.
The Beathard family released the following statement:
“Clay was an amazing, big and soft hearted human being with an undeniable love for the Lord. He had his family’s, friends and teammates backs even to a fault. I wish he would have been more inclined to take the high road, but he hated ‘wrong.’”
Back at Rhodes, counselors are being made available to anyone needing help grieving Paul Trapeni's death.
“While this is a sad day,” RSG posted. “let us recognize that our Rhodes community is a brighter place for having known Paul.”
The Trapeni family has another connection to the Bluff City. Paul’s father, Paul Trapeni Junior, is an optometrist in Smyrna, Tennessee. He went to school at the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis.
