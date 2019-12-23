Police arrest man found intoxicated, passed out in someone’s living room

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - A caller told officers with the Mayfield Police Department an intoxicated man was passed out in his living room floor.
Police responded to West Water Street and identified the intoxicated man as 37-year-old Michael Rodriguez.
Rodriguez was lodged in the Graves County Jail for burglary and criminal mischief.
Police said due to the level of his intoxication, Rodriguez was taken to an area medical center. He was medically cleared.
Additional charges are pending.
