Murray State’s nonprofit leadership class gives $3,000 to two charities

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Murray State University’s nonprofit leadership class donated a $3,000 grant to CASA by the Lakes and Soup for the Soul.
The two charities were recognized during a presentation at a recent Murray State University men’s basketball game.
At CASA by the Lakes, community volunteers are appointed by judges to watch over and advocate for abused and neglected children as they navigate through the court system, providing much needed stability.
"We are very appreciative and we always love working with the Murray State University students. They make the process very enjoyable and they seem very sincere in wanting to give back to the community,” said Angelia Boyd, executive director of CASA by the Lakes.
Soup for the Soul is a Murray-based charity which provides daily meals for the hungry while offering several community service programs.
“Soup for the Soul was delighted to be considered and awarded the NLS grant,” said Noraa Ransey, who accepted the award on behalf of the nonprofit. “The reception provided our program with many possible volunteer connections as well as other nonprofit partners. This grant, and the professionalism and hard work of the nonprofit leadership class, will be a positive impact on families that may need a little extra help.”
Each year, the nonprofit leadership class, taught by Dr. Kelly Rogers, bestows this award to a local nonprofit organization by immersing themselves not only in textbook learning, but also investing in a hands-on approach to grant writing. The students learn how an actual nonprofit organization operates through research, collaboration and evaluation of each received grant proposal.
Murray State University student Gavin Posey, a senior organizational communication major and nonprofit leadership studies minor from Paducah, Kentucky, said the process has been incredibly rewarding and educational.
“Our class used the whole semester to learn about the history of the nonprofit system in the United States, the true meaning of philanthropy and our own nonprofit sector in Murray-Calloway County,” Posey said. “As students, we were able to gain first-hand experiences because we had control of our own processes. The grant application was ultimately created and modified by us students, we arranged for site visits and we selected the two grant recipients based upon what was learned throughout the entire fall semester.
Dr. Bob Long, visiting distinguished professor of nonprofit leadership studies, and his wife Patricia, created the Giving Back Endowment that funds the grant for the course.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.