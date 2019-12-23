Missouri and Illinois awarded millions of dollars to improve early learning

(KFVS) - Missouri and Illinois were two out of 45 states and territories to receive funding for early childhood learning.
Governor Mike Parson announced that the State of Missouri received a $33.5 million grant.
“This is great news for our state that will allow our agencies and programs to come together and focus on the same goals to better serve communities across Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “The most important and impactful time of a child’s development is the early years of his or her life. With this funding, we now have the opportunity to leverage existing infrastructure and data systems to strengthen our early childhood offerings, which is crucial to the development of a strong Missouri workforce.”
The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education will lead the effort for the State of Missouri and work closely with other state agencies and organizations throughout the three-year process, including the Department of Health and Senior Services, the Department of Social Services, the Department of Mental Health and the Missouri Head Start State Collaboration Office.
Missouri first received $6.5 million of the funding in January 2019 for a one-year grant, which aimed to strengthen interagency collaboration and perform a statewide needs assessment.
Governor Mike Pritzker announced that the State of Illinois received $40.2 million in federal funding.
“From our aggressive efforts to secure federal funding to our historic investments in early childhood programs and facilities, Illinois will become the best state in the nation for families raising young children,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “We have so much more to accomplish for Illinois families and their children, and this administration will continue investing in the care and education our kids need to succeed.”
The funding will support Illinois’ efforts to build early childhood program infrastructure and expand high-quality preschool programs in targeted communities that would serve as models for expanding preschool to all 4 year olds from low- and moderate-income families. The award comes with a 30 percent cost-sharing commitment with non-federal funds.
The “Preschool Development Grant Birth to Five” provides funding over three years to implement an interagency effort to provide regional access to early childhood services to better meet a family’s needs, enhance and streamline training opportunities for early learning professionals and improve systems to better inform decision-making about early learning.
Forty-five other states and territories submitted applications for the funding. Approximately half of those applicants received it.
