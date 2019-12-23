Man arrested after crashing vehicle into home

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A Ledbetter Kentucky man has been arrested, after he crashed his vehicle it into a home.
According to the Paducah Police Department, officers where called to a crash at the 4000 block of Pines Rd at on Dec. 21, around 12:20 a.m.
Officers say that Micah A. Davis, 22, was driving his 2005 Nissan Xterra, when he hit two mailboxes, then the vehicle ran off the road, flipped on its side, and hit a house.
Davis was taken by ambulance to an area hospital.
He faces several charges including, driving under the influence, wanton endangerment, criminal mischief, criminal mischief and failure to produce an insurance card.
