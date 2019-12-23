Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 6:20 a.m. EST

HORSES SHOT-KENTUCKY
6 more horses found shot to death in eastern Kentucky
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP) — Authorities say six more horses have been found fatally shot near a strip mine site in eastern Kentucky. WYMT-TV reports the horses appear to have been killed during the same shooting that killed at least 15 other horses along U.S. 23 near the Floyd-Pike County line. The Floyd County sheriff has said the scene looked like a battlefield. The station says a $20,000 reward is being offered for information on the shootings. Authorities have said some of the slain horses were young and some were pregnant.
POLICE FOOD DRIVE
Kentucky State Police food drive collects more than 236 tons
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police have collected more than 236 tons of food for Kentucky families with the 10th annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive. A state police news release said Post 16 in Owensboro collected the most this year with a total of 60,925 pounds of food. Post commander Capt. Brenton Ford credited Master Trooper Corey King for organizing the drive there and also recognized the support of local people and businesses. State police initiated the program in 2010 to help families in need in local post and region areas. Since then, the agency has contributed nearly 2 million pounds of food to shelters, food banks and churches around the state.
MARSHALL RECRUITMENT-SCHOLARSHIP
Marshall alumni group sets up scholarship for Ohio, Kentucky
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Marshall University alumni chapter has set up an endowed scholarship to help students from Ohio and Kentucky who want to attend the West Virginia school. The university said the Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky chapter established the scholarship for students who attended high school in Butler, Clermont, Hamilton or Warren counties in Ohio, or Boone, Campbell or Kenton counties in Kentucky. First preference will be given to incoming freshmen. Chapter President Donna Brumfield of Hebron, Kentucky, says the chapter is trying to support the school's efforts in areas of alumni development, student recruitment and athletic endeavors.
FOOD STAMP FRAUD
Market owners charged in $2 million food stamp fraud
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The owner of a market in an eastern Kentucky county has been charged with food stamp fraud totaling more than $2 million. A federal grand jury indicted Billy Joe Goe, owner of Joe’s Meat Market in Owsley County. His son Robert Goe was also charged in the Thursday indictments. Both men face one charge of conspiring to defraud the U.S. and one charge of benefits fraud. The two allegedly bought food stamps from customers for cash at a discounted rate.
TOP STORIES-KENTUCKY
Beshear victory voted Kentucky's top news story of 2019
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Andy Beshear's election as governor has been voted Kentucky's top news story of 2019. Beshear overcame the state's strong GOP leanings to oust Republican Matt Bevin in the November election. It settled one of Kentucky's most epic political feuds. Beshear's election was the overwhelming choice as the year's top news story in the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters. Second in balloting was the Bevin administration's investigation of teacher protests. The third-place story was the post-race drama at the Kentucky Derby. Maximum Security was the first horse across the finish line but was later disqualified.
FORMER KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Critics attack Bevin's pardon of man convicted of child rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is defending his controversial pardon of a man convicted of raping a child. Bevin said in a radio interview that there was no physical evidence of an assault in the case against Micah Schoettle. Schoettle was convicted of rape, sodomy and other sexual crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2018. Rob Sanders, the prosecutor whose office worked the case, says he is investigating the pardon. He called Bevin's pardon “classless” and suggested that Bevin did no research on victims of sexual assault.