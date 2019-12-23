Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

KANSAS STATE ENROLLMENT
Kansas State sees big enrollment drop from rural counties
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — An analysis by a Kansas newspaper shows that declines in students from rural counties are playing a major role in an overall drop in enrollment at Kansas State University. Total enrollment from Kansas counties considered completely rural fell by more than 27% over the last five years, while enrollment from mostly urban counties dropped by 9.2%, according to an analysis by the Manhattan Mercury. Enrollment from counties deemed mostly rural fell by 21%. The categories were based on U.S. Census Bureau definitions. Enrollment at the university's Manhattan, Salina and Olathe campuses dropped to a 20-year low of 21,719 students this semester.
FORGIVING OVERDUE BOOK FINES-LAWRENCE
Lawrence libraries dropping late fines amid national push
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The Lawrence library is joining a growing number that are dropping fines for overdue books. The Lawrence Journal-World reports that the library's board voted unanimously Tuesday to make the change. Library patrons would still be charged for lost or damaged items. Patrons also would be blocked from checking out additional books and materials once an item became two weeks overdue, but return of the overdue item would immediately restore access. Earlier this year, the American Library Association officially came out against charging fines, citing concerns that fines create barriers to library materials and services.
KURTIS HONORARY DEGREE
Broadcaster Kurtis, artist getting honorary KU degrees
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Broadcaster Bill Kurtis is getting an honorary degree from the University of Kansas. The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that the Kansas Board Board of Regents voted this week to give degrees to Kurtis and longtime KU faculty member Roger Shimomura. The university says Kurtis will receive a Doctor of Humane Letters degree and Shimomura will receive a Doctor of Arts degree. Kurtis anchored the CBS Morning News and has hosted various A&E crime and news documentary shows. Shimomura taught art from 1969 to 2004 at KU and creates art addressing the sociopolitical issues of Asian America.
LEAWOOD FATAL SHOOTING
Police: 1 killed, another wounded in Leawood shooting
LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — Police in northeastern Kansas are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another injured. Leawood police say officers were called around 8 p.m. Friday to an apartment complex parking lot for reports of shots fired. The Kansas City Star reports that short time later, two people showed up at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Police say one of the victims, a man, died of his wounds. The other victim was taken to an area trauma center. Their names had not been released by midday Saturday, and no arrests had been reported. It was the Kansas City suburb's first homicide of the year.
OLATHE HOMICIDE
Olathe police: 68-year-old woman found stabbed to death
OLATHE, Kansas (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, say a 68-year-old woman has been found stabbed to death in an Olathe neighborhood. Olathe police say in a news release that officers responding to an armed disturbance just before noon Friday found the woman suffering from a stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released. Police say another woman _ a 38-year-old who knew the victim _ was also found at the scene and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. No arrests or charges had been announced by midday Saturday.
T25-KANSAS-VILLANOVA
No. 1 KU falls to No. 18 Villanova on Samuels' 3-pointer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jermaine Samuels hit the winning 3-pointer with just over 20 seconds left to lead No. 18 Villanova to a 56-55 win over No. 1 Kansas in Philadelphia. Kansas became the latest No. 1 to fall this season. The Jayhawks had moved up one spot to become the fifth team to top the poll this season. It is the first time the AP poll has had five different No. 1s before New Year's Day; the record for an entire season is seven, set in 1982-83.
BANKERS SURVEY
Survey of Plains, Western bankers shows waning rural economy
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new survey of bankers indicates a waning economy in rural parts of 10 Plains and Western states, and weak farm income is hurting producers' ability to borrow money from banks. The Rural Mainstreet survey shows its overall index fell to to 50.2 this month from 54.2 in November. Any score above 50 suggests a growing economy, while a score below 50 indicates a shrinking economy. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey and says federal agriculture crop support payments and somewhat higher grain prices kept the overall index from falling into negative territory. Bankers from Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming were surveyed.
AP-US-CITY-NEWSPAPER-DISPUTE
Kansas city's move against paper strikes some as retaliation
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A growing community near Kansas City has decided this week to stop publishing its legal notices in its hometown newspaper. Some City Council members in Gardner, Kansas, describe the move as cost cutting, but the city is acting after several officials publicly criticized the coverage the city was receiving. The council changed its newspaper of record following a staff report that the city would likely lower its costs 75% by going with another weekly publication. But critics see it as retaliation. Longtime Publisher Rhonda Humble says, “They're trying to shut me up.” The newspaper stands to lose thousands of dollars a year.