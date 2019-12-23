KSP: Driver in custody after police chase throughout Henderson Co.

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - An Eddyville man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase throughout the county.
According to Kentucky State Police, 25-year-old Jacob Moore of Eddyville was believed to be intoxicated and hallucinating while driving a Ford pickup truck.
Henderson City Police told troopers they attempted to stop Moore, but he fled from their officers. KSP says they, along with Henderson County deputies, spotted Moore on U.S. 60 outside of Henderson where he drove off, starting the chase.
Authorities say Moore took various roadways, including U.S. 60, KY 351, Airline Road and Green Street. They say that Moore’s driving was so dangerous that authorities had to stop the pursuit.
According to a press release, Henderson City Police later found his truck parked at the Dollar General State on Fifth and Green Street in Henderson. Officers say Moore abandoned his truck and walked away.
Around 11:15 a.m., authorities say Moore was spotted on Green Street in a stolen truck. When troopers and deputies tried to stop him, they say Moore fled again.
Eventually, troopers say they performed a pit maneuver on Moore where he lost control and crashed near Henderson Methodist Hospital.
The press release states that Moore tried to get away by ramming the stolen truck into a trooper’s cruiser who was blocking him in. Authorities say he tried to flee once more by running when he was confronted by troopers.
Troopers say Moore ignored their commands and had to use their taser before he was taken into custody.
He was taken to the hospital and his still there at this time.
Moore is facing a long list of charges, including, Wanton Endangerment, reckless driving, driving under the influence, speeding and resisting arrest.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.