12/23/19 - Humans of Cape

One group here in the Heartland dedicated itself to helping people tell their human stories. Humans of Cape Girardeau is a website and social media presence born from visionaries in the tech district right here in Cape Girardeau. It is modeled after other “Humans of” websites around the country. The website says it’s here to provide a common ground for all of us to learn more about Cape Girardeau and its people, and foster a stronger sense of community, of service, and of general love for our fellow humans through the power of storytelling.