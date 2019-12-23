12/23/19 - Humans of Cape

The digital revolution is exciting because technology can make our human lives better.
With that revolution comes the obsession with “social” media. It keeps us somewhat connected to a manufactured world of personal status that may or may not be the real story of what’s going on in the lives of the people around us.
One group here in the Heartland dedicated itself to helping people tell their human stories. Humans of Cape Girardeau is a website and social media presence born from visionaries in the tech district right here in Cape Girardeau. It is modeled after other “Humans of” websites around the country. The website says it’s here to provide a common ground for all of us to learn more about Cape Girardeau and its people, and foster a stronger sense of community, of service, and of general love for our fellow humans through the power of storytelling.
Understand the teenage fears of June Bugs from a business advocate, a 6-year-old explaining her life in its simplest form, the often taboo subject of suicide from a daughter who lost her father and her quest to help people, and the police officer who believes listening to all opinions makes the community stronger.
Dozens of stories outline everything from triumph to heartache, relationships and overcoming the physical, emotional and spiritual obstacles in life. Through these stories, the digital and social media worlds become more “human” and connect us to the way life is in reality.
I encourage you to visit the humansofcape.com online and on social media. Knowing that we are not alone in life and we as humans can learn from each other’s stories in the digital world makes this a better Heartland.
