Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for two touchdowns and ran for another score, and the AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears 26-3 to stay in contention for a first-round playoff bye. Kansas City earned its fifth straight win and remained a game behind New England for the AFC's second seed. The Patriots clinched their 11th consecutive AFC East championship by beating Buffalo on Saturday. The Chiefs hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over New England thanks to a victory two weeks ago that helped secure their fourth division title in a row. Mahomes, playing his 30th game, became the fastest player to reach the 9,000-yard passing mark.