12/22/19 - Happy Holidays

If you’re like me, you have received more catalogs than ever before. But you might notice most will only wish you a “Happy Holiday.” I know that “Holiday” means “Holy Day” but why do they seem to forget that other name for the December 25th celebration, called “Christmas?” One catalog says, holiday gift ideas. Another says I can buy gifts for the holiday traveler. Running behind? I got one for last-minute holiday shopping. Holiday baking, holiday decorating, holiday entertaining, it’s crazy.