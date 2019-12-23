1 grazed by bullet, police respond in Union City, Tenn.

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - Officers with the Union City Police Department responded to a shots fired call on Sunday, Dec. 22 around 4 p.m.
Police said they were called out to Eastgate at the 500 block of Nash St.
When they arrived, an officer said he patrolled the area and found a spent casing from the reported shooting.
Several other casings were found in the area.
A witness told officers that a Quantavius Pettigrew, 26 of Union City, was shot.
At this time, there is no word on a suspect.
Officials said as they found and approached Pettigrew, he was holding the right side of his body just under the arm pit.
Police asked him if he was injured and he said he was grazed by a bullet.
Pettigrew showed police the wounded area and police said they could see the area where the bullet entered the shirt and touched the skin.
Pettigrew refused medical attention.
Police said charges in this incident include aggravated assault with a firearm. They also listed a handgun as the weapon.
The officer said as he and Pettigrew walked back to the scene of the shooting he said he was sitting on the stairs when he heard shots.
He said after hearing the first of several shots he ran around the stairs and got behind them.
Officials said Pettigrew told them he fell and then got up to run to the witness’s apartment.
Pettigrew said he did not know who the suspect was.
He did say the suspect appeared to be wearing a black hoodie and some kind of mask.
Officers said after speaking to Pettigrew, they gathered evidence including the clothes Pettigrew had on at the time of the incident.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.