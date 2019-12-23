Former Sparta PD K-9 passes in his sleep

SPARTA, Il. (KFVS) - Former Sparta PD k-9 officer, Spartacus died in his sleep.
Spartacus was responsible for numerous drug arrests and suspect apprehensions.
Officers say that Spartacus was a favorite at their annual COPS Program.
Spartacus was a large and intimidating dog, yet he was as gentle as a lamb around the children.
It has been said that he loved the children as much as they loved him.
Spartacus retired at 7 years old, which is around 54 years old in dog years.
