Former Sparta PD K-9 passes in his sleep
Spartacus (Source: Chester Police Department)
By Ashley Smith | December 22, 2019 at 10:07 PM CST - Updated December 22 at 10:07 PM

SPARTA, Il. (KFVS) - Former Sparta PD k-9 officer, Spartacus died in his sleep.

Spartacus was responsible for numerous drug arrests and suspect apprehensions.

Officers say that Spartacus was a favorite at their annual COPS Program.

Spartacus was a large and intimidating dog, yet he was as gentle as a lamb around the children.

It has been said that he loved the children as much as they loved him.

Spartacus retired at 7 years old, which is around 54 years old in dog years.

