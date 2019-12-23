First Alert: Patchy fog possible this morning

(KFVS) - We’re looking at cooler temps and patchy fog this morning.
Brian Alworth says that won’t last all day.
It will be mostly sunny and mild on your Monday.
Tonight will be clear and chilly. Fog could creep up again in the late evening hours.
Lows are expected to be in the 30s with calm winds.
Tuesday, Christmas Eve, is expected to be sunny and mild again.
Expect highs in the 50s and 60s.
Christmas temps could reach record hights.
The cold will return next weekend.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.