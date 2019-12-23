First Alert Monday Outlook

Tuesday may end up as the weather pick of the week, with sunny skies, even warmer temps, and light winds. Highs look to be mainly in the low to mid 60s! Christmas Eve is looking very quiet….with clear skies and temps falling from the 40s into the 30s overnight….but Christmas Day will be mainly sunny and very mild with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. As mentioned previously….Christmas this year will be warmer than either Thanksgiving or Halloween! By the second half of the week southwest flow will send us more moisture (higher dew points) with increasing clouds and wind…..so temps will likely back down a bit. Showers look to develop by Friday and into Saturday…and in fact watching for some stronger storms on Saturday as a strong system approaches from the west. Behind a cold front, Sunday will be breezy and a lot cooler again.