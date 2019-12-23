First Alert Monday Morning Outlook

A quiet, cold morning underway as high pressure builds at the surface and aloft. The big upper low that gave us clouds over the weekend is pushing away to the east, which will allow for some very tranquil and mild weather for the next few days. Having said that…this morning will be cold enough for some fog and heavy frost, especially in parts of SE MO and S IL. Once that dissipates later this morning the rest of the day will be mainly sunny and quite mild, with afternoon highs in the 55 to 60 range. Tonight will once again by clear and calm, so patchy fog is likely again by daybreak Tuesday morning…and low temps Tuesday morning will be chilly again…generally in the 30s.
Tuesday may end up as the weather pick of the week, with sunny skies, very mild temps, and light winds. Highs look to be mainly in the low 60s. Christmas Eve is looking very quiet….with clear skies and temps falling from the 40s into the 30s overnight….but Christmas Day will be mainly sunny and very mild with afternoon highs in the low to mid 60s. As mentioned previously….Christmas this year will be warmer than Halloween or Thanksgiving. By the second half of the week southwest flow will send us more moisture (higher dew points) with increasing clouds and wind…but it will stay mild. Showers look to develop by Friday and into Saturday…and in fact watching for some stronger storms on Saturday as a strong system approaches from the west. Behind a cold front, Sunday will be breezy and a lot cooler again.
