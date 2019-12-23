Driver injured, another cited after crash in Mayfield, Ky.

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Mayfield, Kentucky responded to a two-vehicle crash on Sunday, Dec. 22.
Police said it happened on South 6th Street and College.
Caren Mesa, 20 of Mayfield, was headed south on 6th St. and failed to yield the right of way to a second vehicle.
Mesa was issued a citation for no operator’s license.
The second vehicle was driven by 25-year-old Miranda Carter, also of Mayfield.
She was headed east on College.
Mesa’s vehicle struck Carter’s in the driver’s side front fender, door and rear door, according to police.
Carter was taken to an area medical center for treatment of her injuries.
