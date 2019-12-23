Dexter woman and child missing, may be in danger

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter woman and child are missing. Police believe they may be in danger.
Maria Danelia Reyes, a Hispanic, female, age 48, and Aryany Reyes-Juarez , a Hispanic, female, age 7, went missing from 307 S Elm St, Dexter, MO at 2:00 PM on 12/21/2019.
They may be in a Silver 2005 Pontiac Grand Am with Esbin Martinez Matillas, a Hispanic, male. He is approximately 45 years-old, 5’ 0”, 200 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.
Maria Danelia Reyes is 4’ 11”, 120 lbs, with brown hair, and brown eyes.
Aryany Reyes-Juarez is 50 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes.
The front door of their home was discovered open.
During the initial search, officers discovered blood inside the residence. This leads police to believe that Maria and Aryany are endangered.
The missing persons were seen entering the suspect’s vehicle at 4:30 am on 12/22/2019. Cell phone activity indicates they are possibly in the Memphis, TN area.
Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Dexter Police Department at 573-624-5512.
This is an ongoing investigation, we will update as information comes in.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.