Cape Girardeau man accused of child sex trafficking

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man is facing charges of child sex trafficking.
Justin A. Williams, 28, of Cape Girardeau, was charged with second-degree sexual trafficking of a child. His bond was set at $100,000.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Williams was arrested on Friday, December 20 after investigators went to his home on South West End Road. He allegedly enticed a person under the age of 18 to participate in the production of explicit sexual material.
Investigators found and seized electronic equipment as evidence.
Williams was taken to the Cape Girardeau County Jail.
On Dec. 21, the Cape Girardeau Prosecuting Attorney’s Office formally charged Williams.
The Division of Drug and Crime Control’s Digital Forensics Investigative Unit is investigating. They were assisted by the Cape Girardeau Police Department.
They encourage internet users to promptly report anyone who tries to engage in unwanted, inappropriate or sexualized communications with children.
