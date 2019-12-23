Agriculture minister of Brazil visits the Heartland

KELSO, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s not everyday the Heartland gets a visit from the agriculture minister of Brazil.
Farmer Tyler Brunes said he enjoyed being able to chat with the agriculture minister from Brazil.
“I was really excited,” he said.
Brunes said it's not often things like this happen.
“How exciting of an opportunity is that; to not just hear someone who has experience in the agricultural field in another country but from someone who heads the agricultural industry,” Brunes said.
Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias is in southeast Missouri visiting with family, but she took a brief break from that to meet with farmers like Brunes.
"We produce the same products, and we sell for all the countries," she said.
Dias answered questions about trade, tariffs and other farming issues. She said Missouri reminds her of home.
“Here in Missouri, I’m thinking that I’m home talking with the producers, the farmers and seeing the land, so I’m thinking I’m home,” she said.
Farmer Randy LeGrand said it’s fascinating to know Brazil has the same values as U.S. farmers.
“It’s a worldwide competition, so the same thing we do, they do; as well as for types of practices of farming, and it’s very interesting to see that they are as concerned about the environment,” he said.
Brunes said after asking many questions, he thinks of Brazil as more than just our competition now.
“We as exporting countries need to be working together rather than see each other as competitors to try to further everyone’s crop,” he said.
