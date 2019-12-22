Traffic stop leads to multiple arrest

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) -A early morning traffic stop leads to the arrest of two people.
According to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a 2015 Lexus, on Route 131 just South of Kaler Kentucky, on December 21, around 12:45 a.m.
The driver Paula Smoley, 53, of Hickman, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Her passenger, Kevin Boden 24, of Hickman, was also arrested for being under the influence of alcohol.
Both were taken to the Graves County Jail, during that time, a search found that Boden had multiple prescriptions of oxycodone and xanax.
Smoley was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, open alcoholic beverage container and failure to maintain lane.
Boden was charged with alcohol intoxication in a public place, open alcoholic beverage container, possession of controlled substance, promoting contraband and prescription not in proper container.
