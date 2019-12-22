Toys For Tots distribute gifts to hundreds of families in Scott County

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots program is distributing to hundreds of families and children across Southeast Missouri.
On Saturday, they helped provide hundreds of bags stuffed with toys in them to families that live in Scott County.
People came out to the Elks Lodge in Sikeston where they checked in with Toys For Tots volunteers and received their bag of toys.
People we talked with said they were very thankful they are able to give their children some toys this Christmas.
Zareth Moore of Sikeston said he has five kids to provide for this Christmas and appreciates the help.
"This is a wonderful moment for me," Moore said. "When I see them open their toys up, I'm happy. As long as they are happy, I'm happy."
Toys For Tots SEMO Assistant Coordinator Jim Stroman said they estimate this years numbers based on the year prior. He said
"We had about 3,500 children that we helped out. Not families, that is children," Stroman said. "In Scott County we had 460 families. So that is now putting us right around 700 families in Scott County."
The SEMO Toys For Tots program distributed toys in Bollinger and Stoddard Counties before Scott County.
Stroman said it's important to recognize all those that have donated and volunteered for the event.
Stroman is a great way to show support to the community and to give them a reason to smile about.
"We're not only putting smiles on the kids faces but smiles on the parents faces, when they see their kids, Stroman said. "And that's important. It's about the kids."
Toys For Tots will be distributing gifts to Cape Girardeau County families on Sunday.
