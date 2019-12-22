Toys recalled for safety hazards

(KFVS) - Light-Up Magic Wand by Toysmith, Merge Playground Climbers by BCI Burke, and Teammachine SLR01 DISC bicycles and framesets by BMC have been recalled due to safety hazards.
The Light-Up Magic Wands’ battery cover can detach and expose the button-cell batteries, posing choking and ingestion hazards to young children.
The Merge Playground Climbers has a welded rung opening on the sides of the climber poses an entrapment hazard to children.
Then the Teammachine SLR01 DISC bicycles and framesets has a fork steerer tube on the bicycles and framesets can crack or break during use, posing a fall hazard.
The Light-Up Magic Wand is refund only. To get a refund you can contact Toysmith at 800-356-0474 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email info@toysmith.com or online at www.toysmith.com and click on the “Safety Info” tab located at the bottom of the page for more information.
Both the Merge Playground Climbers and the Teammachine SLR01 DISC bicycles and framesets should be replaced.
For the Merge Climbers, consumers should immediately stop using them and block them off from children’s use. BCI Burke is contacting all known owners directly by certified mail, and Burke representatives will inspect and replace climbers that are not compliant with the current voluntary standard for this product.
Teammachine SLR01 DISC bicycles and framesets owners should immediately stop using recalled bicycles and contact their local BMC authorized dealer for a free inspection and free replacement fork.
