Tonight: Fog and the 30s

A beautiful and warm day today will lead into even warmer and dry days to start off this week.
Western Tennessee, Bootheel and portions of Kentucky will see clouds heading into early tonight due to a low-pressure system in the Gulf. We are not anticipating any rain from this. Clear skies by the early morning hours, cold temps, and light winds, will allow fog to form across the Heartland by Monday morning. Monday high temps will range in the upper 50s to low 60s.
Temps will continue to warm into the low and mid-60s heading into this week. This is good news if you have travel plans for the holidays since we are not expecting precipitation. It is going to be a very warm Christmas this year.
Next Saturday and Sunday will be when the next big weather system will impact the Heartland bringing widespread rain.
-Lisa
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.