Student Santa organization to help Heartland families this Christmas

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Organizers with the 14th annual Student Santa event were setting up tables and decorations on Sunday at Jefferson Elementary in preparation for the big event on Christmas day.
Children and adults will be able to have a warm holiday meal alone with plenty of fun activities for everyone to enjoy.
Santa will also be on hand and every child will be given a toy.
Student Santa Organizer Jennifer Icaza-Gast said they are providing meals for more than 1,000 people and have hundreds of toys for the children.
Icaza-Gast said the letters that were sent in for gift requests for the event were especially tough this year.
“A lot of homeless families this year that I’ve read about,” Icaza-Gast said. “Lots of grandparents struggling with their grand-kids. Parents not in the picture. Really, really tough this year.”
Icaza-Gast said that's why it's so important to make sure everyone does their part in helping their neighbors in their time of need.
"This is what Christmas is all about," Icaza-Gast said. "It's letting people know how much they mean to other people. Love, showing people that you care and that you love them, that's what Christmas is all about."
Several years ago, Icaza-Gast said she received a letter from a young child saying all he wanted for Christmas was a good hot meal. It was one of the reasons she wanted to help give back.
"All he wanted was a nice meal," she added. "That was what he wanted. That just broke my heart into a thousand pieces and from that moment on I knew I wanted to be able to feed people."
The Student Santa event will take place on Christmas Day from 12 - 2 p.m. at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. The event is free for the public.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.