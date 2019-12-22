Two vehicles recovered, two still missing, in Scott County case

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several stolen vehicles from a dealership in Benton Mo.
In a Facebook post, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office said that on December 21, the sheriff’s office received information that several vehicles had been stolen from the ReCar dealership located on County Road 332 in Benton.
The sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that two of the stolen vehicles, a 2017 Ford Raptor and the 2014 Chevy Corvette have been recovered.
The sheriff’s office said, that two other vehicles are still missing, a 2015 Dodge Charger Hellcat and the 2018 Jeep Wrangler Hemi.
Anyone with information about these stolen vehicles are asked to call the Scott County Sheriff’s Office at 573-545-3525.
