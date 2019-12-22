Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

FOOD STAMP FRAUD
Market owners charged in $2 million food stamp fraud
BOONEVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The owner of a market in an eastern Kentucky county has been charged with food stamp fraud totaling more than $2 million. A federal grand jury indicted Billy Joe Goe, owner of Joe’s Meat Market in Owsley County. His son Robert Goe was also charged in the Thursday indictments. Both men face one charge of conspiring to defraud the U.S. and one charge of benefits fraud. The two allegedly bought food stamps from customers for cash at a discounted rate.
TOP STORIES-KENTUCKY
Beshear victory voted Kentucky's top news story of 2019
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Democrat Andy Beshear's election as governor has been voted Kentucky's top news story of 2019. Beshear overcame the state's strong GOP leanings to oust Republican Matt Bevin in the November election. It settled one of Kentucky's most epic political feuds. Beshear's election was the overwhelming choice as the year's top news story in the annual Associated Press poll of editors, news directors and reporters. Second in balloting was the Bevin administration's investigation of teacher protests. The third-place story was the post-race drama at the Kentucky Derby. Maximum Security was the first horse across the finish line but was later disqualified.
FORMER KENTUCKY GOVERNOR-PARDONS
Critics attack Bevin's pardon of man convicted of child rape
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is defending his controversial pardon of a man convicted of raping a child. Bevin said in a radio interview that there was no physical evidence of an assault in the case against Micah Schoettle. Schoettle was convicted of rape, sodomy and other sexual crimes and sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2018. Rob Sanders, the prosecutor whose office worked the case, says he is investigating the pardon. He called Bevin's pardon “classless” and suggested that Bevin did no research on victims of sexual assault.
DEMOCRATS-HISTORIC FLOOR LEADER
Joni Jenkins is first woman to lead Democrat House caucus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky House Democrats are making history by selecting state Rep. Joni Jenkins as their top-ranking leader. She is the first woman to serve as the party’s floor leader in the chamber. Jenkins succeeds Rocky Adkins as the House minority floor leader. Jenkins has served as minority whip, a role that will be filled by Rep. Angie Hatton of Whitesburg. In her new job, Jenkins will become the leading voice for Democrats in the Republican-dominated chamber.
REFUGEE RESETTLEMENT-KENTUCKY
Kentucky governor: State will continue accepting refugees
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has turned down an offer from President Donald Trump's administration to halt refugee resettlement. The Democratic governor wrote in a letter this week to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that Kentucky has accepted refugees for more than three decades. Beshear said refugees in several cities have contributed to the workforce and the state's economic development. About half of the states have consented to keep accepting refugees. No states so far have said they plan to stop accepting refugees under Trump's order.
UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY-RAISES
University of Kentucky to raise starting wages by $2
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The University of Kentucky is increasing the starting wages for regular employees. The increase of more than two dollars an hour will begin on July 1. University President Eli Capilouto says the increase from $10.40 to $12.50 is “the right thing to do.” It's one of several improvements in benefits for employees announced by Capilouto on Thursday. They include more time off for parental leave for childbirth, adoption or foster care and allowing all new employees to participate in the university's matching retirement savings plan. The starting wage increase will impact about 1,700 employees.