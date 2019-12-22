Interstate 57 back open after deadly crash

ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Interstate 57 has been reopened after an early morning crash closed the interstate for about four hours.
According to Illinois State Police, the crash happened on Dec. 22, around 6:07 a.m. on Interstate 57 near milepost 47.
Luke Foster, 23, of Macomb, for a unknown reason, ran his vehicle into the center median.
Foster and his passenger, Tanner Icenogle, 26, of Colchester were thrown from the vehicle.
Foster, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Icenogle was flown by helicopter to an area hospital were he suffered major injuries, his condition is unknown at this time.
The interstate was closed for about four hours while authorities investigated the crash.
