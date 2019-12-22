Hundreds visit business in Downtown Cape Girardeau for Whoville event

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Hundreds packed Sugar Chic Creamery in Cape Girardeau on Sunday where they took part in the 3rd Annual Whoville Christmas event.
People there enjoyed many crafts, games, food and fun as the building was full of people enjoying a family outing during the last weekend before Christmas.
Sugar Chic Creamery owner Kim Clark said it's great to see so many people having fun and making memories.
"Seeing the kids come out and have fun. It's a fun free event and brings the community downtown," Clark said. "It's just an awesome experience. We love it."
Clark said it's important for small businesses to join in the holiday spirit. She also said it's a good way to bring people downtown to introduce them to other small businesses as well.
"It's important to us as a small business to bring the community together and to bring people downtown," Clark said. "As an ice cream shop, it's a little tougher in the winter and we don't get as much business as we do in the summer."
One of the main attractions was the Grinch. He visited with children while parents took pictures.
Many volunteers and organizations also took part in helping out with the event as well, including Local Blooms Farm which helped with decorating cupcakes and creating reindeer antlers.
Also on hand was face painting, coloring, assembling necklaces and more.
