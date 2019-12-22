First Alert Sunday Morning Outlook

A big upper low over the south is sending us some clouds this morning…with thicker clouds in Tn and Ky. We’ve had a few light showers get as far north as NW Tn overnight…but it’s looking like anything measureable will stay to our southeast. The cloud forecast is tougher…with models have trouble with such fine detail. But it looks like our southeastern counties will start out with cloudy skies early, then see more sunshine this afternoon. By afternoon it should be pretty nice again, with highs of about 50 to 55, and light northeast winds. Clear and quiet conditions tonight could lead to a bit of fog by daybreak Monday morning…otherwise the work week will get off to a cold but quiet start.