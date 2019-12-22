First Alert: Another mild December day

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Another mild December day, with mild temperatures lasting into next week.
Meteorologist Brian Alworth says the mild temperatures will return today. Storms to our south allowed clouds to enter the Heartland overnight, but clouds should clear out by this afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be 50 to 55.
Clear conditions tonight could lead to some fog for those who maybe traveling or commuting to work Monday morning.
Brian says the week ahead looks mild, with sunshine the first part of this week which includes Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Colder temperatures returning next Sunday.
