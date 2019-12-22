Cave-In-Rock ferry closing for the night

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry will close at 5 p.m. due to drift in the Ohio River.
River levels have been rising, creating a substantial amount of drift in the river.
The ferry is able to avoid some of the large drift fields during daylight hours.
However, the drift is difficult for pilots to spot at night.
As a safety measure, the ferry plans to halt service at 5 p.m., today. T
he Cave-In-Rock Ferry is expected to reopen on the regular schedule at 6 a.m., on Monday morning.
Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis will continue to carefully monitor river conditions on a day to day basis to determine if it is safe for the ferry to operate at night.
The ferry will provide timely updates on river conditions over the next few days.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.