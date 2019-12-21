State troopers shop with over 100 children

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (KFVS) - Troopers with the Kentucky State Police shopped with over 100 children, to get them gifts just in time for Christmas.
On December 21, the Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA) District 16 conducted its annual “Shop with a Trooper”.
The program is designed to help children in need during the Christmas season.
KSP troopers and their families, local telecommunicators, Beaver Dam Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Ohio County Sheriff’s Department, Ohio County Constables and Kentucky Probation and Parole met with 104 children at the Beaver Dam Wal-Mart and was paired in groups.
Due to generous donations each child was given $80 to shop with. Shopping list consisted of several items including clothes, hats, gloves, and of course toys.
KSP would like the thank everyone who contributed to the program including: Ashby Trucking of Beaver Dam, Kentucky State Police Professional Association (KSPPA), Wal-Mart, Jacqulin and Glenda Henry and all those who gave anonymously. A special thanks to Ohio Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Critchelow and KSPPA District 16 Representative Blake Smith for their integral role in the fund raising efforts.
