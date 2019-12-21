Person hit by vehicle at Broadway and West End

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An adult was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Broadway and West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau.
According to Sergeant Joey Hann with the Cape Girardeau Police Department an adult was crossing the intersection and was struck by a vehicle around 11:45 a.m., on December 21.
Sergeant Hann said the person was taken to an area hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
Multiple officers from the Cape Girardeau Police Department, along with members from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department were on scene for about 45 minutes.
The Cape Girardeau Police Department closed one lane of Broadway for about 30 minutes while they investigated.
The investigation continues and stick with KFVS with the latest information.
