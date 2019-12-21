Latest Missouri news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

SPRINGFIELD-TWO MURDERS
Springfield man convicted of 2 murders in 5 days
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Springfield man has been convicted of committing two murders within five days last year. A Greene County jury found 26-year-old Willie Haughton guilty Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Lance Loveless and Robert Hewitt. Prosecutors say Haughton killed Loveless in March 2018 to steal his gun. Then, Haughton used that stolen gun five days later to kill Hewitt. Loveless and Hewitt were both found shot to death in their cars in the spring of 2018. Haughton's GPS monitoring device connected him to both crime scenes.
SLAIN BABY-NIPPLES BIT OFF
Authorities: Suspect in baby's death bit off child's nipples
FLORISSANT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a St. Louis-area man whos charged in the death of his girlfriend's 8-month-old son repeatedly abused the child and bit off his nipples. Thirty-one-year-old Sylvester Knighten Jr. was charged Thursday with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and five other counts. The boy's mother, 31-year-old Danesha Cannamore, was charged with two counts of child endangerment. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the couple was arrested Wednesday when police responded to a call for an unresponsive infant at their apartment in Florissant. Bond is set at $1 million cash only for Knighten and $500,000 for Cannamore.
PRIVATIZING LAMBERT
St. Louis mayor says airport privatization effort is dead
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The St. Louis mayor is pulling the plug on an airport privatization effort because of a lack of support. The St. Louis Public Radio reports that Mayor Lyda Krewson said Friday she’s sending a letter to members of the Airport Advisory Working Group, asking that her representative, Linda Martinez, not support or vote to move forward with issuing a request for proposals. The mayor says she determined that there is “very little support for moving forward with a private operator” after listening to members of the public, business leaders and other political leaders.
MISSING WOMAN-MISSOURI
Husband of missing Missouri woman facing new charges
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who authorities say is a suspect in his wife's disappearance is facing an additional charge of endangering the welfare of a child. A Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted Joseph Elledge on the charge. He already was charged in October with endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse and neglect. He pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors say Elledge is a prime suspect in the disappearance of his wife, Mengqi Elledge, of Columbia, who has been missing since early October. He has not been charged in her disappearance.
GAY OFFICER-LAWSUIT
Leader committed to change after verdict in gay officer suit
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The leader of St. Louis County police board that was overhauled after a gay police sergeant was awarded nearly $20 million two months ago in a discrimination lawsuit says members are committed to stamping out bias. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Board of Police Commissioners chairman William Ray Price Jr. publicly praised Chief Jon Belmar on Thursday for creating a diversity and inclusion unit. It will be led by Keith Wildhaber, who says he was passed over for promotion 23 times and was told to “tone down” his “gayness." Price told Wildhaber that the new post was important and “not for show.”
DEADLY FIRE-EXPLODING OXYGEN TANKS
Smoker dies in house fire in which oxygen tanks exploded
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a smoker has died in a house fire in which tanks of the oxygen the man used to help him breath exploded as crews tried to extinguish the blaze. WDAF-TV reports that the man's nephew woke up to the smell of smoke early Friday and couldn't get to his uncle. Kansas City Fire Department Deputy Chief Jimmy Walker says there were multiple explosions from oxygen tanks that complicated the firefight. When firefighters got inside, they found a man in his 60s dead. His name wasn't immediately released. No firefighters were hurt, and an investigation is underway.
MISSING BROTHERS
Family of 2 Wisconsin brothers killed in Missouri sues
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — The family of two Wisconsin men who disappeared during a trip to Missouri for their livestock business have filed a wrongful death lawsuit. KSHB-TV reports that the lawsuit is filed against Garland Nelson, who faces two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in the deaths of 24-year-old Justin Diemel and 35-year-old Nicholas Diemel. The suit also names Nelson's mother, Tommie Feil, and and J4S Farm Enterprises, which is the Feil-owner farm company that also employed Nelson. The brothers, from Shawano County, Wisconsin, were reported missing in July. They were killed when they went to Braymer, Missouri, to receive payment for cattle.
DEADLY HOUSE FIRE-ST. LOUIS
2 children die, man critically hurt in St. Louis house fire
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say two children were killed and a man was critically hurt in a fire in their St. Louis home. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a boy and girl were in cardiac arrest when paramedics rushed them from the scene early Friday. Fire Capt. Garon Mosby said they died at a hospital. Mosby said the children appeared to be about 4 or 5 years old. Their names weren't immediately released. A man found in the home was hospitalized in critical but unstable condition. Firefighters think the smoke detectors in the home weren't working because they didn't hear any alarms sounding and the family hadn't been awakened.