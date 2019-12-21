Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to life in prison for severely beating a woman in 2016 after she refused to have sex with him and then leaving her to die in a wooded area. The Kansas City Star reports that 26-year-old Korrey Raine White Rinke won't be eligible for parole for 25 years under the sentence ordered Thursday for first-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of 46-year-old Julianna Pappas of Overland Park. He also was ordered to register as a sex offender and pay more than $15,000 in restitution. Prosecutors initially planned to seek the death sentence and charged him with capital murder and rape.