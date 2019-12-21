Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — No. 1 Kansas is set to renew its rivaly with No. 18 Villanova in Philadelphia. The Wildcats and Jayhawks have played many memorable games since the start of the century. Kansas beat Villanova on the way to the 2008 national championship and the Wildcats repaid the favor in the 2016 and 2018 NCAA Tournaments with wins on their way to national titles. Villanova's 2005 win over No. 1 KU was a program-changer for coach Jay Wright. No. 1 Kansas (9-1) heads to Philadelphia on Saturday to play No. 18 Villanova (8-2). They'll compete at the Wells Fargo Center, the home of the 76ers and their All-Star big man and former Jayhawk Joel Embiid.