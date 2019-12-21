First Alert Saturday Morning Outlook

A very mild pattern is setting up for the week ahead as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the Midwest. In the shorter term, however, a big storm developing along the northern Gulf Coast to our south will keep it slightly cooler with some clouds and even a few sprinkles. Right now, high clouds from overnight are clearing out and should make way for a mostly sunny to partly cloudy Saturday. Highs should sneak into the low to even mid 50s…and very light winds are expected. As the big storm over the Gulf develops…more clouds will sneak into our southern counties overnight…and it looks as though we could even get a bit of light rain between about midnight and daybreak Sunday over parts of the Bootheel and NW Tennessee, primarily. Northern counties will stay dry and colder: lows tonight will range from the mid 20s north to the upper 30s far south!