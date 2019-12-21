First Alert Saturday Evening Outlook

Our tranquil (and gradually warming) pattern is set to continue for several more days….although in the short term there are some minor issues associated with the big upper low moving across the south. This storm is sending clouds north into our region…and may even send a little light rain as far north as the Bootheel/TN by Sunday morning….altho currently it looks like the best chance of anything measureable will stay just south of our region. Otherwise…the proximity of the upper low will mean that Sunday’s weather and temps will be very similar to today’s……before we start to warm up more quickly on Monday.