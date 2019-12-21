First Alert: A nice weekend ahead

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Continued mainly nice...
Tonight: Mostly clear and cold north but increasing clouds south.
Lows 26 north to 36 south.
Light winds.
Sunday: Partly cloudy south to mostly sunny north....except Bootheel and NW Tennessee where it will be overcast with a chance of a little light rain in the morning before turning partly cloudy.
Highs about 50 to 55.
Winds NE 5-10.
Sunday night: Clear and cold. Lows about 29 to 35.
Monday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs 55 to 60.
Brian, your holiday forecaster, notes that Christmas Eve will be clear and cool....with mostly sunny and very mild conditions on Christmas Day.
