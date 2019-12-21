Cave-In-Rock Ferry closing for the night

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Cave-in-Rock Ferry to close at 4:30 p.m. due to drift in the Ohio River.
River levels have been rising over the last few days. This has created a substantial amount of drift in the river.
The ferry is able to avoid some of the large drift fields during daylight hours.
However, the drift is difficult for pilots to spot at night.
As a safety measure, the ferry plans to halt service at 4:30 p.m., today.
The Cave-In-Rock Ferry is expected to reopen on the regularly schedule at 6 a.m., on Sunday morning.
Ferry operator Lonnie Lewis will be carefully monitoring river conditions to determine if it is safer for the ferry to operate at night.
The ferry will provide timely updates on river conditions over the next few days.
