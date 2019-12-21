Authorities asking for information in shooting of Essex man.

ESSEX, Mo. (KFVS)- Officers with the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Department are looking for information in the shooting of an Essex man.
According to Stoddard County Sheriff Carl Hefner, authorities where called to a home in Essex Mo. on December 19, around 9:30 p.m.
The victim told authorities that someone drove up his driveway in front of his home, honking his horn and was asking if this was Malden.
The victim came out of his home, and gave directions to get to Malden. When the victim turned to go back inside his home, someone from the vehicle fired a gun hitting the victim in the upper arm.
He was treated at an area hospital and released later that night.
Authorities are looking for a later model, red or maroon four door vehicle.
The investigation continues and anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Stoddard County Sheriff’s Office at 573-568-4654.
