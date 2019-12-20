What you need to know Dec. 20

(KFVS) - Good morning, today is Friday, Dec. 20.
Clear skies, calm winds, cool temps and moisture are things we are looking ahead at today.
Lisa Michaels says frost will form on surfaces again.
Temperatures will be slightly warmer than yesterday but still below freezing in the 20s.
We’ll have mostly sunny skies through the first half of today with clouds increasing as we head into the afternoon. High temperatures will range from the mid to upper 40s.
Mainly dry conditions and warming temps will continue into Christmas.
After the holiday, we are watching our next system that looks to impact us by the weekend.
- A former nurse from Dexter entered a guilty plea the same day prosecutors charged her with stealing a patient’s prescription painkillers.
- The Caesars Foundation, along with Harrah’s Metropolis Casino and Hotel, awarded three non-profit organizations a total of $10,000 in donations.
- Musician Chris Janson surprised Perryville High School students by donating an entire drum line to the marching band.
- Small business owners here in the Heartland hope you don’t forget about them when you’re Christmas shopping.
Fast-food chain Taco Bell is planning to expand its dollar menu.
A Florida man made some families in his neighborhood very joyful.
