A warming trend heads towards the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We are seeing clear skies and cold temperatures across the area. A few areas may see some patchy fog develop overnight but widespread fog is not expected at this time. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the middle to upper 20s.
Friday we will see increasing clouds across the area, but rain chances are slim to none. It will be cool with highs reaching the upper 40s. Skies will clear tomorrow night allowing for subfreezing temperatures by Saturday morning.
The weekend is still looking mild and dry with afternoon temperatures in the 50s. the warming trend looks to continue into Christmas day with a few areas getting close to 60 degrees.
Copyright 2019 KFVS. All rights reserved.