1st project in Gov. Parson’s focus on bridges program opens to traffic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Six months after the program’s launch, the first bridge project is open to traffic.
A new Route 72 bridge over Stouts Creek in Iron County opened to one lane on Friday morning, December 20.
The existing bridge was in such poor condition that the Missouri Department of Transportation did not want it to carry traffic through the winter months. The new bridge, which is being built alongside the old structure, was scheduled to open to one lane with temporary signals at each end by mid-December.
It’s expected to be finished in spring 2020.
The Focus on Bridges program was launched by a $50 million appropriation from general revenue by the Missouri General Assembly in May. In July, the Missouri Department of Transportation received an $81.2 million INFRA Grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, triggering another $301 million in bonding revenue for the program that was also approved by the legislature during the 2019 legislative session.
In all, the program will repair or replace 250 of the state’s poorest bridges.
The Route 72 bridge is one of six in the program currently under construction. The 43 others are under contract.
