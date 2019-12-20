SEMO annuonces holiday hours for campus

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University will close Dec. 23 for the holiday season.
The campus will remain closed until Jan. 3.
Following the holidays offices will open at 8 a.m. on Jan. 6.
Spring 2020 classes begin Jan. 21.
Various campus resources such as dining, IT and the Student Recreation Center will be under limited hours of operation until classes begin.
Check those hours here.
For more information about on-campus dining hours of operation during the break click here.
There will be no shuttle services from Dec. 23 through Jan. 19.
University officials said the River Campus Route shuttle service will resume on Monday, Jan. 20 at noon, and the Green Route begins at 5 p.m.
All shuttle services will resume normal hours of operation on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
